Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passes away

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was a well-known film and theatre personality. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar has passed away. The news was shared by former chief minister of Goa, Digamabar Kamat on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Offering his condolences, Kamat tweeted, “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

Actor-activist Renuka Shahane also mourned the loss of Ashalata. She shared a post on Twitter in Marathi which read, “Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who always blessed me by saying ‘Baby’. A heartfelt tribute.”

Ashalata Wabgaonkar acted in over 100 Marathi movies, and several Marathi and Konkani plays. She made her Bollywood debut with the Basu Chatterjee directorial Apne Paraye, which won her a Filmfare Award. She was also seen in Hindi films like Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal, Shaukeen, Ahista Ahista, Ankush, Coolie, Sadma and Ghayal.

