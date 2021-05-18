Arjun Kapoor on Sardar Ka Grandson: ‘I connected so deeply with it because of its uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives’

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday took to social media to share a note on his latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson. Arjun also mentioned that he has been fortunate to be a part of films that “made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences.”

The actor said Ki and Ka and Sardar Ka Grandson are two of his “most favourite films”. He said while Ki and Ka was for his mother, Sardar Ka Grandson is for his grandmothers. Thanking debutant director Kaashvie Nair for giving him a film to cherish forever, Arjun said, “You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story’s uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives in various ways.”

The 35-year-old said the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to his maternal grandmother. “She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories, some mine, some theirs,” the actor wrote.

On a concluding note, Arjun Kapoor wished and hoped that his fans will be entertained by this “simple movie with a big heart”. The actor said that he hopes Sardar Ka Grandson moves his fans just like it touched him.

Read Arjun Kapoor’s full note here:

“I have been fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences.

Whether it was a Ki and Ka, which was for my mother, or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films.

I am deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson, I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film! Kaashvie, you have given me a film to cherish forever and be proud of. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story’s uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives in various ways.

Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories, some mine, some theirs.

So, for me, I am happy that through this film I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film.

Sardar Ka Grandson is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix from today and I hope you will be entertained thoroughly. It is a simple movie with a big heart and I hope it moves you in the same way that it has touched me.”

Sardar Ka Grandson, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham, is currently streaming on Netflix.