Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital

Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the early hours of January 26.

Annu KapoorAnnu Kapoor was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. (Photo: Annu Kapoor/Instagram)
Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital
Actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain four days ago, was discharged on Sunday, doctors said.

He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Annu Kapoor, who complained of chest discomfort, has been discharged on Sunday.

He underwent treatment under a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Rajneesh, co-director of cath lab and head of the unit, under whom the actor was admitted, said, “Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition.”

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 17:14 IST
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egypt ties, Padma Awards, and more

