Actor Annu Kapoor admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, currently stable

Film actor Annu Kapoor on Thursday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after he complained of chest pain, doctors said. He was admitted in the hospital in the early hours.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is “currently stable and recovering”. It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

The actor is known for his work in movies such as Aitraaz and Jolly LLB 2, among others. He was last seen in the web series Crash Course, which premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video last year. But he is perhaps best known as the host of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.