Actor Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Saturday evening.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Big B will also return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

More details awaited.

