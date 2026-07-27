‘Situation is terrible’: Adil Hussain’s family home flooded In Assam

At a time when Assam is yet to recover from the trail of destruction left by the massive floods that recently rocked it, causing the death of reportedly 68 people, actor Adil Hussain, who originally hails from the northeastern state, has revealed how his family has also been affected by the situation, with their homes being inundated.

Maintaining that Assam’s conditions have remained much the same during monsoon seasons for as long as he can remember, the actor noted that the authorities have still not been able to manage the situation effectively.

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Adil Hussain on family affected by Assam floods

“My sister’s daughters, my nieces, and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water (inundated) in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar. I’ve been trying to find a way to help them, and the situation is terrible,” he revealed during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Adil added that he is in touch with playback singer-composer Papon, who has been lending a helping hand to those in distress in Assam.

Adil Hussain criticises recurring flood management failure

“I’ve been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood, and this year it’s even more. I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods are a recurring problem, and the authorities, since the time I grew up in Assam, haven’t been able to manage the situation,” he noted.

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“Unplanned townships have grown, marshlands have been filled with industries, and trees have been cut. There’s been no investigation into how to resolve the issue, so people in flood-affected areas can be taken care of by reducing their misery,” Adil stated, adding that a foolproof flood management plan is the need of the hour in Assam.

Papon’s emotional appeal for help

Meanwhile, Papon has shared an emotional video on social media, urging fellow citizens to assist the northeastern state during these trying times. “I just wanted to bring to everyone’s notice what’s happening in Assam right now: the devastation that has happened because of the floods this year,” the singer said.

“It rains a lot here, and there are floods, but you can’t imagine the situation this time. Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives… so many animals have died. It’s a bad situation, so please spread the word. I request everyone in India and across the world to please look towards Assam. It’s humanity. We all must come together… whatever we can do… and we need to do it quickly. We’re all doing our bit here. If you want to help, please come forward,” he added.

About 2026 Assam floods

As many as 68 people have lost their lives in this year’s Assam floods, and over 5.24 lakh people have been affected across five districts in the state, as reported by news agency PTI. Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sivasagar are the districts hit by the massive floods.

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Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged across various districts. The situation, however, has improved over the past few days.