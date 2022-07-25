scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

The complainant stated Ranveer Singh has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 25, 2022 7:37:55 pm
So far, no FIR has been registered against Ranveer Singh.

An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring,” the official said.

