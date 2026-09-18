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‘Action scene in innerwear?’: Radhika Apte exposes absurd requests from filmmakers
In a recent interview, Radhika Apte recalled being asked to kiss co-stars without any apparent reason and even perform an action sequence in her innerwear.
Radhika Apte has taken on several bold and unconventional roles in her career, including scenes involving nudity and intimacy. However, the actor says this led some filmmakers to assume that she would be comfortable with similar scenes even when they were not required by the script. In a recent interview, Radhika recalled being asked to kiss co-stars without any apparent reason and even perform an action sequence in her innerwear.
During a chat with Zoom, Radhika revealed that after appearing nude in some of her projects, there was an assumption in the film industry that she would be willing to do such scenes without questioning. The actor said, “In the beginning, I had done about four or five films where I was entirely nude. A lot of people used to think, ‘Yeh toh karlegi na (She will do).’”
She continued, “So, I have to tell them, ‘Listen, I actually will not do it.’ Because I’ve done it now, I know even more, and I want to ask, ‘Why do you want it? Why do you want me to kiss him right now?’ They say, ‘Karlo na thoda (Please do a little bit).’ This is the answer I get from a lot of people. You would be surprised. ‘Just a little kissing, you know, 15 seconds of improvisation.’ I said, ‘Sorry, what?'”
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The actor also recalled a strange request she received while shooting an action scene – to perform the scene in her innerwear. “There was a set where they were like, ‘Can you do this action sequence? What if you don’t put the buttons on?’ I said, ‘It’s an action sequence. Then the shirt will move na, right? Basic physics.’ They were like, ‘What if you do it with just the bra and underwear?’ I was like, ‘What are you trying to make me do?’” she shared.
Radhika Apte is currently seen in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 3.
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