‘Action scene in innerwear?’: Radhika Apte exposes absurd requests from filmmakers

Radhika Apte has taken on several bold and unconventional roles in her career, including scenes involving nudity and intimacy. However, the actor says this led some filmmakers to assume that she would be comfortable with similar scenes even when they were not required by the script. In a recent interview, Radhika recalled being asked to kiss co-stars without any apparent reason and even perform an action sequence in her innerwear.

During a chat with Zoom, Radhika revealed that after appearing nude in some of her projects, there was an assumption in the film industry that she would be willing to do such scenes without questioning. The actor said, “In the beginning, I had done about four or five films where I was entirely nude. A lot of people used to think, ‘Yeh toh karlegi na (She will do).’”