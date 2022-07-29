scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Action director claims he slapped Saif Ali Khan on Kachche Dhaage set: ‘He came and said sorry’

Action director Tinu Verma said that he allegedly slapped Saif Ali Khan on the set of the 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. 'I told him you are a nawab's son, you have a lot. Don't do films if you can't respect technicians,' he alleged.

July 29, 2022 4:11:23 pm
saif ali khan slappedKachche Dhaage starred Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Saif Ali Khan was known as the ‘chhota nawab’ of the film industry in the 1990s as he was still trying to make a name for himself in the film industry. The actor worked with Ajay Devgn in Milan Luthria’s 1999 film Kachche Dhaage, which was quite hyped at the time. Now, action director Tinu Verma has claimed that he slapped Saif on the set of the film because he felt that the actor was being unprofessional.

In a chat with Mukesh Khanna for his YouTube channel, Tinu shared that the team of the film was shooting an elaborate train sequence that had a lot of moving parts. Seven cameras were set up, there was a moving train from where the actors were going to jump and a lot of crowd had to be managed at the same time.

Tinu recalled that Ajay and Saif were together in the shot and as soon as he yelled ‘action’, Saif started dancing. After repeated attempts, Saif did not stop so the shot had to be scrapped. Since the sequence was quite elaborate, Tinu was quite disappointed and called Saif over. He asked him why he did not co-operate and Saif apparently said that he felt like dancing after listening to the train’s sound. Tinu claims that when he heard this explanation, he slapped Saif and the actor fell down. Tinu recalled telling Saif, “When you have respect for the technician, then I will come and shoot.”

Also Read |Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Tinu then proceeded to share that later in the night, Saif’s then-wife Amrita Singh brought him to Tinu’s room to apologise. “He said sorry to me,” said Verma. He recalled telling the actor, “Saif, zindagi mein agar aage jaana hai, you must have respect for technicians jo actors ko present karte hain. Agar aapko unka respect nahin hai toh kaam mat karo unke saath. Chhod do picture. Nawab ke bete ho na, baap ka diya bahut kuch hai. Insult mat karo. Itne bade set pe maine aapko thappad maara aapko achcha laga? (Saif, if you want to move ahead in life then you must respect the technicians who present you on the big screen. If you can’t respect them, then leave the film. You are a Nawab, your father has left a lot of money for you. Don’t insult others. Now, I slapped you in front of everyone, did you like it?)”

Tinu said that he was like a guru to Saif during his first film Parampara and called this his ‘guru dakshina’. In the same interview, Tinu claimed he slapped Kapil Sharma during the shoot of Gadar when Kapil was an extra on the set.

