Roshan Taneja, acting teacher of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, passes away

Veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja passed away in Mumbai on Friday night, he was eighty-seven years old. He is survived by his wife Mithika and two sons, Rohit and Rahul.

Roshan Taneja was 87 years old (Source: http://www.roshantaneja.com).

Roshan Taneja’s son, Rohit told indianexpress.com, “My father was suffering from pancreatic cancer and passed away at home, last night (Friday) at 9.30 PM in his sleep.”

After appearing in a few films, Taneja started training aspiring actors in the 1960’s. He was a faculty member at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and then started his own acting school in Mumbai. He has trained actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi among others.

Taneja’s last rites will be held at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai around 4.30 pm today. He is survived by his wife Mithika and two sons, Rohit and Rahul.

