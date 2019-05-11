Roshan Taneja, acting teacher of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, passes away

Veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja passed away in Mumbai on Friday night, he was eighty-seven years old.

Advertising

Roshan Taneja’s son, Rohit told indianexpress.com, “My father was suffering from pancreatic cancer and passed away at home, last night (Friday) at 9.30 PM in his sleep.”

After appearing in a few films, Taneja started training aspiring actors in the 1960’s. He was a faculty member at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and then started his own acting school in Mumbai. He has trained actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi among others.

Late last night came the sad news that @RoshanTaneja passed away.He was my Guru at FTII and the only person whos feet I touched.I was privileged to be trained in Acting by https://t.co/TDtYgGxmLh deepest condolences to Didi and the family. RIP Taneja Sir — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 11, 2019

A very sad day for me. My guru Shri Roshan Taneja expired yesterday. I owe my career to him. RIP pic.twitter.com/XpdCLpR367 — rakesh bedi (@bolbedibol) May 11, 2019

Taneja’s last rites will be held at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai around 4.30 pm today. He is survived by his wife Mithika and two sons, Rohit and Rahul.