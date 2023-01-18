Rajkummar Rao plays the defeated aashiq in the remake of 90s heartbreak song, Acha Sila Diya. Watch teaser

The popular 90s heartbreak song Acha Sila Diya, which was the anthem of the aashiqs for the longest time, is getting a revamp and this time, it stars two of the most unexpected actors in the music video – Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi. Released by T-Series, who presumably already own the rights to the song since they released it in 1995 with the music album of the film Bewafa Sanam, the song is being presented by B Praak.

In the song’s teaser, ‘Singer & Music’ is credited to B Praak, and the ‘Composer & Lyrics’ credit is given to Jaani. It is strange that music and composer are two separate credits assigned here, especially since the song is a remake anyway. The teaser of the video presents Rajkummar as a defeated lover who is out to take revenge from his ex-lover, played by Nora.

Watch the Acha Sila Diya teaser here:

The song gained popularity in India in 1995 when it featured in the Krishan Kumar-Shilpa Shirodkar film Bewafa Sanam. It was one of the earlier hits of Sonu Nigam. The original song, however, was released by Pakistani singer Attaullah Khan in 1992 as a part of his album Bedardi Se Pyar.

Watch Attaullah Khan’s rendition of Acha Sila Diya here:

This is Rajkummar Rao’s first time featuring in an independent music video. The actor had three releases in 2022 – Badhaai Do, HIT: The First Case and Monica O My Darling. In 2023, he is set to star in Mr & Mrs Maahi, Bheed and Sri.

The music video of Acha Sila Diya releases on January 20.