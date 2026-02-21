Accused trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma plays an alleged sexual predator in this psychological thriller. Watch

Filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap, who last directed the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G, is back in familiar territory. Once again, the setting is a hospital, and the lead character is a doctor, but this time, she is grappling with a far more complex challenge. Her new film, Accused, a Netflix original co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, tackles the story of a woman facing sexual harassment allegations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The less-than-two-minute trailer was unveiled on Saturday morning. It opens with Konkona’s character, Geetika, an expert surgeon in London, learning she has been accused of sexual harassment at work. She is taken aback when she receives an email alleging “predatory behaviour.” Adding to the tension, the film reveals that Geetika and her partner, Meera, played by Pratibha Ranta, were in the process of adopting a child when the allegations surfaced.