Accused trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma plays an alleged sexual predator in this psychological thriller. Watch

Accused: The trailer of the Netflix original shows Konkona Sen Sharma’s character accused of sexual harassment as she struggles to convince both her workplace and her partner, played by Pratibha Ranta, of her innocence.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 21, 2026
AccusedAccused explores a woman facing sexual harassment allegations.
Filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap, who last directed the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G, is back in familiar territory. Once again, the setting is a hospital, and the lead character is a doctor, but this time, she is grappling with a far more complex challenge. Her new film, Accused, a Netflix original co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, tackles the story of a woman facing sexual harassment allegations.

The less-than-two-minute trailer was unveiled on Saturday morning. It opens with Konkona’s character, Geetika, an expert surgeon in London, learning she has been accused of sexual harassment at work. She is taken aback when she receives an email alleging “predatory behaviour.” Adding to the tension, the film reveals that Geetika and her partner, Meera, played by Pratibha Ranta, were in the process of adopting a child when the allegations surfaced.

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

The trailer then follows Geetika as she navigates her daily life, under the suspicious gaze of colleagues and facing online bullying and trolling. Meanwhile, Meera discovers another email claiming that Geetika has “preyed on vulnerable women.” We also see Geetika interacting with her other female colleagues, with a hint of subtle sexual tension in these exchanges. And, later, at one point, out of frustration, Geetika is also heard saying, “I have spent 14 years building my reputation and it’s falling apart in front of my eyes.” As the trailer unfolds, cracks appear in Geetika and Meera’s relationship, with Meera eventually confronting Geetika, questioning her trust, and asks, “What is your reality? Sex offender, cheater?”

Watch the trailer of Accused here:

The film, co-written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and will stream on Netflix starting February 27.

