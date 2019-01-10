The Accidental Prime Minister box office prediction: Anupam Kher film to earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1

Debutant director Vijay Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and Ahaana Kumra among others, will finally have a smooth release this Friday.

The film will clash with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Petta and Viswasam. While the box office performance of The Accidental Prime Minister might get affected by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, trade analyst Girish Johar believes Petta and Viswasam will not affect the film in the Hindi speaking belt. He added, “This week, there will be a big battle at the box office.”

Talking about the box office collection of the Anupam Kher starrer, Johar told indianexpress.com, “The controversies around the film have increased the awareness around it. Also, the story involves the premier family of the country so there is a lot of political buzz around it. Some are even looking at it as political agenda. Anupam Kher playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh has also raised many eyebrows. So, with so much talk happening around the film, it is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its opening day.”

However, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is still running in theaters and is raking in moolah. So, will it not have an impact on this week’s releases? “If both The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike fail to have a positive word of mouth, Simmba will take over and once again the weekend will be ruled by the masala entertainer,” replied Johar.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjaya Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.