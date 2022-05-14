AbRam Khan poses for photographers with mum Gauri Khan’s permission, fans say ‘so well mannered’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan does not pose for the photographers, but on Saturday, he was spotted with his mother, who permitted him to strike a pose for the shutterbugs. The 8-year-old has often waved at his father’s fans from Mannat while posing with the actor. He is frequently clicked at IPL matches as well.

As AbRam got clicked on Saturday, fans were impressed by his calm composure. One of the comments read, “So well mannered.” Another wrote, “He’s growing up so fast.” A SRK fan noticed, “His hair are as same as SRK….. ”

AbRam was being prompted to pose in a certain way but he stuck to what he wanted to do. Many of the comments suggested that he was quite “polite” and “cute.”

Earlier on Saturday, AbRam’s sister Suhana Khan’s first teaser of her debut film was also launched. Making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana will be sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda among others.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to wish Suhana on her journey and wrote, “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light… camera and action!”