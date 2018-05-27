Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have the sweetest birthday wishes for son AbRam

As AbRam turns 5, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have the sweetest things to say about their munchkin. As AbRam turns 5, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have the sweetest things to say about their munchkin.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s little one AbRam has turned five today. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh posted a sun-kissed picture of AbRam with a heartwarming caption. “My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams…& yeah, hug their papa a lot..,” writes Shah Rukh.

Gauri Khan also shared two cute clicks with her youngest on Instagram and wrote, “Happy bday, my gorgeous.” In the recent click shared by Gauri, AbRam is seen all smiles on his mother’s lap.

My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams…& yeah, hug their papa a lot.. pic.twitter.com/sRFxJLdVHh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2018

Shah Rukh has previously shared quite a few pictures with his son as well on social media.

Here’s the post shared by Gauri for AbRam:

Just a week ago, it was Suhana’s birthday and both Gauri and SRK had taken to the social media to share a birthday post for their daughter.

See a few more photos of birthday boy AbRam:

On the work front, Shah Rukh has his plates full. He is currently filming for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he will be once again seen sharing screen space with Bollywood’s leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor had earlier appeared in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Anushka and Katrina.

In an earlier interview, Aanand L Rai had described SRK’s character and his experience of working with him as such.

“I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it,” the filmmaker had said.

