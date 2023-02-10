First photos from Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi’s wedding are here, Ajay Devgn attends

Drishyam 2 fame director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot in Goa on February 9. The pre-wedding festivities of Shivaleeka and Abhishek were held on February 8 and the pheras took place on February 9, followed by an after-party. Actor Ajay Devgn attended the nuptials. Shivaleeka Oberoi was a part of Abhishek Pathak’s film Khuda Haafiz along with Vidyut Jammwal.

Sharing the wedding photos, the couple made identical posts and captioned them, “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.” Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings. ❤️.”

Aahana S Kumra posted in the comments section, “Congratualtions @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathakk 🥂🍾🫶❤️,” while Priyank Sharma posted, “Congratulations ❤️.”

The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by their close friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry. Ajay Devgn along with his nephew Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma, and many more are said to have attended the wedding.

Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi wore Manish Malhotra’s outfits for their special day. The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it.

Recently, Shivaleeka posted a few adorable pics with Abhishek on her Instagram and wrote, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. Hello February.”

Shivaleeka opened up about her relationship with Abhishek. “It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other. On my birthday, he planned this beautiful surprise for me, without telling any of our friends. The location, the hot-air balloon…it was out of a fairy tale,” she shared in an interview with TOI.

Spilling some beans about the wedding, she added, “So many actresses are married today, and their careers are flourishing. Work and relationships are a part of life and can sail together. Abhishek and I have also broached this subject. We’re both clear that our work life will not change because we’re planning to get married soon.”