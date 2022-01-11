Abhishek Kapoor says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t acknowledged for his work: ‘His passing jolted people out of slumber’

Director Abhishek Kapoor has often spoken about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had passed away in 2020. The filmmaker worked with SSR in his debut film Kai Po Che, which released in 2013. The duo later collaborated on Kedarnath in 2018. While Kedarnath was not received well at the box office at the time of its release, the film and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya (2019) were showered with love after his passing away. In a recent interaction, Kapoor agreed that Sushant’s death jolted people into realising his talent and “acknowledge him for his work.”

“Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film… there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here,” Abhishek remembered Sushant as he spoke to Bollywood Bubble.

When asked if Sushant was ever the original choice for his recent release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kapoor said the casting of the film began after Sushant’s death.

“The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don’t cast in a film until it is written,” he concluded.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. In December, Abhishek and Sushant’s Kedarnath completed three years of its release recently. The director celebrated the film by remembering Sushant. “Amidst all the gratitude and love, I cant help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world,” he wrote in a post.

Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath, paid tribute to Sushant and spoke about how his “unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice” helped her in her performance in her “first and most special” film.