Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Wish you knew how much you were loved

Abhishek Kapoor shared some unseen photos of Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Abhishek Kapoor/Instagram)

Director Abhishek Kapoor on Friday remembered how he began filming Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput on September 11, three years ago.

Kapoor shared a video which features several unseen pictures of Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath. Along with the video, the director penned a heartfelt note where he wished that Sushant could see how much he is loved by his fans and how they “are fighting to bring u justice.”

“Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u,” Abhishek Kapoor wrote.

Set in the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Abhishek Kapoor also shared how Sushant would not have liked so much furore around him and would have simply told him, “‘jaane do sir, kaam bolega’ (Let it be sir, my work will speak for itself)”.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.

