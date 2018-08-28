Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav welcome their second child

Abhishek Kapoor welcomes his second child with wife Pragya Yadav. Abhishek Kapoor welcomes his second child with wife Pragya Yadav.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, 47, welcomed his second child with wife Pragya Yadav on Tuesday morning. The director took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video of his daughter Isana where she is seen talking about getting her newborn baby brother home.

The caption of the video shared by Abhishek read, “With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath🙏🙏. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more ❤️ to go around #isanakafasana.”

Pragya earlier shared photos on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump.

Abhishek Kapoor married model-turned-actor Pragya Yadav in May 2015.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently working on Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd