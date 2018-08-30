Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya take their newborn son Shamsher home, see photos

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor are happy parents of two sons Isana and Shamsher. Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor are happy parents of two sons Isana and Shamsher.

Director Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav welcomed their second child on August 28. The couple have named the baby boy Shamsher. Abhishek and Pragya, along with their elder son Isana, took the newborn baby home today. The family posed for photographers outside the hospital.

Abhishek Kapoor on Wednesday shared a post with two photos. One of his film Rock On and another photo of his wife and the newborn baby. He wrote along, “I started my career as an actor and did a number of movies as a leading man.. many of them didnt even see the light of day and the ones that did, failed miserably. Then i wrote a story called Aryan and made a shift to direction. That movie didnt succeed either.. i went back to work and made another movie which many thought would barely make a mark…On the 28 th of August 2008, exactly 10 yrs ago, that movie, #rockon !! premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won 2 national awards.. i had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe.. Today, exactly 10 yrs later to mark a #decade , my wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy. His mother is the strongest and most secure person i know. She came into my life cause a higher power willed it so and no one could have given me a better gift to mark this momentous day..The ease with which our son has entered this world carried the same confidence his mother has.. like a lion.. infact he is a 1st amongst lions. His mother and i have decided to call him.. #Shamsher #jaibholenath 🙏🙏.”

Pragya Yadav also shared the photo of the baby and wrote, “❤️ #shamsher.”

See recent photos of Abhishek Kapoor, wife Pragya Yadav and sons Shamsher and Isana:

Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav posed with sons Isana and Shamsher.

Pragya Kapoor was all smiles.

Abhishek Kapoor married model-turned-actor Pragya Yadav in May 2015.

Here is a photo of Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav's newborn son.

Pragya Kapoor shared the photo of the kid on her Instagram and wrote, "❤️ #shamsher."

The happy news was shared by the Kedarnath director via a post on his Instagram handle. He shared an adorable video of his son Isana where he is seen talking about getting his newborn baby brother home. The caption of the video shared by Abhishek read, “With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath🙏🙏. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more ❤️ to go around #isanakafasana.”

