Abhishek Kapoor on casting Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to play a transgender person: ‘She had the right amount of experience’

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is making a lot of noise for the right reasons. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor revolves around the love story of a transgender person and a heterosexual man, a subject we don’t get to see in our films often. Director Abhishek Kapoor said the aim was to normalise conversations.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the director added, “It is a sensitive subject and one can end up offending the community. I took the mainstream approach to normalise conversations about them.”

While a section of the audience holds the view as to why a trans person wasn’t cast instead of Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek explained, “The mission was to not only make a film, but also deliver a message that reached far and wide; and to bring about change. With the purest (intention), it would have been ideal to cast a trans woman, but we also needed a seasoned performer to play the part. Vaani had the right amount of experience.”

Abhishek further told Mid-Day that only the right talent could have communicated the message appropriately. “Once normalised, you can make films with trans people. But, you have to start the conversation first,” he added, asserting that acceptance is the first step towards normalisation.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently told Bollywood Hungama, that he wishes to see a trans woman playing the lead role if the makers plan a sequel of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. “If there’s a sequel, we should go for representation, a trans girl should be in the lead. It’s just a conversation-starter and Vaani believes that as well,” Ayushmann said.