Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Abhishek Duhan: I was at the best place

Abhishek Duhan is set to play Sonam Kapoor’s brother Babloo in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actor, who has previously done films like Pataakha, Sultan and Golmaal Again, is ecstatic to be a part of the Shelly Chopra directorial.

Advertising

The actor, who has been busy shooting for a Hindi film in Amritsar, took time off to interact with indianexpress.com.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

Q. Is Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga about homosexuality, as nothing has been revealed by its cast so far?

The best part is everyone has different ideas and perceptions and I am really enjoying it. The curiosity factor is great, and I don’t want to break that by revealing anything.

Shelly Chopra is a great director and it is a very good story. Every family goes through different situations in life. That’s when you have to stick together and fight against all odds and come out strong. So, that’s what it is all about – being together, loving each other. The film is for everybody.

Advertising

Q. Where do you fit in the huge star cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

At the best place! For me, it was very different and pleasant, because it was my first time working with actors whom I have admired all my life. I am a huge fan of Anil sir and Juhi ma’am. I am very lucky to be there with them.

Q. What is that one thing you have learnt from working with all the actors?

Anil Kapoor – I have learnt what dedication and punctuality means. For him, 18-20 hours don’t matter. He will still give his shot with full energy and will motivate others to give their best. He is like the leader. I have learnt that no matter what happens, you must finish your job and give your 1000%.

Sonam Kapoor – I have learnt how to be alive on the sets. It is very important for an actor to stay happy, and Sonam taught us how to have fun on the sets.

Rajkummar Rao – He has taught me simplicity and humbleness. He is genuinely very sweet and deserves all the love. I am so happy that I can call him my friend. It feels good to have people like him in your life.

Juhi Chawla – I have been her big fan. She is so spontaneous in her performance. I have also learnt the smiles! Even when she is not saying anything, you will just be happy around her. You feel calmness when she is there. She has taught me how to be patient and positive about things. She has an aura that I can’t put in words.

Q. What is your take on the Rajkumar Hirani controversy and his name getting dropped from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

I was shooting in Amritsar so I don’t have much idea about it. But it is hard to believe. He is such a humble person. But in circumstances like these, you cannot comment anything at all.

Q. How was it being on the sets of Salman Khan’s Sultan?

There is an incident. When I was doing my action scenes, he called me and said, ‘You have a lot of things to do in life, a long way to go. Make sure you are careful with things.’ He loves everyone, takes care of everyone despite being such a big star. He taught me his genuineness, his human nature that no matter how big we become, we should never forget the people who made us.

Q. You were last seen in Pataakha. How was it getting directed by Vishal Bharadwaj?

I enjoyed doing Pataakha so much. I used to be scared of Vishal sir. He is a master, so I used to wonder whether he will like my work or not. But after my first shot, I got the confidence. When he is working, he is fully soaked in the film. Otherwise, he is so much fun to be with.

Also, I feel blessed that I got a friend for life in Vijay Raaz after doing Pataakha.

Advertising

Q. What’s your next project?

I have been shooting for my first solo-lead in Amritsar. It is a Bollywood film that is based on the sport of kite flying. It is being directed by Sameer Khan.