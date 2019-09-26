Abhishek Chaubey confirms Hindi remake of Jigarthanda

Director Abhishek Chaubey, credited with films like Ishqiya, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya, on Thursday confirmed he is developing the Hindi remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertising

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Abhishek shared he is yet to finish the first draft of the script.

“I am doing a film with Sajid Bhai. I am writing this film for Sajid bhai and I am yet to finish the first draft. As and when we have the script in our hand, we will make the announcement about it. The film will release next year,” the director said.

Abhishek Chaubey also reflected on the failure of Sonchiriya, which he not only directed but also co-wrote with Sudip Sharma. The film, which released earlier this year, starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Manon Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ravi Shorey.

Advertising

Sonchiriya was hailed by critics but failed to attract the audience to theaters.

The filmmaker said for a film to work at the box office, there are many factors involved besides its quality and performances of the cast.

Abhishek Chaubey said, “As a filmmaker, you expect people in large numbers and if it doesn’t happen, you feel bad about it. But at the same time, I appreciate the fact that those who managed to watch the film, have mostly good things to say about it.”

He added, “We work in a film industry which is very big. There are other factors apart from the quality of the film that determines the success of it. The only thing I can control as a filmmaker is the narrative and performances but I can’t control many other things. The fact is that at least I have some sort of satisfaction from the work that I do and I get appreciation from people. So, I am not going to think much about it. I am just going to put my head down and start working on other projects.”

Abhishek Chaubey is currently gearing up to judge the “50-hour filmmaking” competition for the India Film Project, which will premiere next month. Over the next two days, the filmmaker will be a part of a jury that will assess the works of aspiring filmmakers conceived, made and shot in 50 hours.

The director said as a judge he would focus more on the kind of story one wants to tell than the technical finesse with which a story is told.

“Essentially, the person should be instinctive. In the film, what I am really looking for is a great story. Technical aspects are secondary. What matters is how the story has been told,” Abhishek Chaubey concluded.