Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Abhishek Banerjee on Stree 2 tease in Bhediya and how shooting for sequel will be like ‘college reunion’

Abhishek Banerjee says the team is currently scripting Stree 2 and will start shooting the much-awaited sequel soon.

Abhishek Banerjee is excited to reunite with his Stree cast and crew. (Photo: Abhishek Banerjee/Instagram)

Stree is returning to haunt and Abhishek Banerjee says the team is already anticipating all the fun it will bring along. In the 2018 Amar Kaushik horror comedy, Abhishek played Jana, the loving, goofy friend of Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky. In the director’s latest creature comedy Bhediya–which is part of the same horror universe– Abhishek reprised his role from Stree.

The post credit scene in Bhediya teased the arrival and the intersection of Stree 2, with whistle-worthy guest appearance from Rajkummar and Aparshakti Khurana as the duo reunite with Abhishek.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Abhishek says he is overwhelmed with the audience reception as he never imagined there would be people cheering for his character. “I have been getting the same reaction from everywhere, when people are watching that scene, the theatre is erupting. It is like a dream come true that people are cheering for you.

“When a Messi or a Ronaldo scores a goal, people go crazy. We feel the same high when the audience in a theatre cheer for you. To achieve that is huge, especially when you are not expecting it,” he says.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

 

The actor dubs the love Stree 2 tease is receiving as “unreal”, for he always saw people “erupting with joy” for other stars, not him. “When it happens for you, honestly it feels slightly unreal. You feel, ‘Is it really happening? People are actually waiting for it so badly?’

“It was an extremely emotional moment when I saw the scene for the first time in the screening. I really want to watch it again with the audience, because the videos that I am watching, they are giving me goosebumps.”

But Abhishek is aware that the spotlight post Bhediya now will be naturally on Stree 2 and he says the “bigger pressure” is on the director and the writer.

“They have to come up with a script that matches or is probably better than the first part. But all of us are anticipating a lot of fun on sets, the entire cast and crew is excited about Stree 2 because we know that in Stree we had a great time. I have friends for life because of Stree, right from the actors to the producers.

“I share the same friendship with Raj and Apar as the one you do with your school or college friends, usmein kuch industry waali baat nahi hai (It is not a work friendship). It is like a college reunion. Everyone is looking forward to doing those scenes and we know we are going to have a lot of fun,” he adds.

Abhishek says the team is currently scripting Stree 2 and have not shared it with the actors yet. “They are still writing it, making it better and hopefully in a couple of months they will finish the script and we will start shooting,” he adds.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:52:59 pm
