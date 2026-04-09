Abhishek Banerjee calls Stolen win at Chetak Screen Awards a ‘big victory for independent filmmakers’: ‘Didn’t know it will see the light of the day’

On April 5, at the Chetak Screen Awards, Stolen, starring Abhishek Banerjee, emerged as one of the biggest winners in the OTT category, taking home four major honours—Best OTT Film, Best Director for Karan Tejpal, Best Actor (Male) for Banerjee, and Best Script. For the casting director-turned-actor, the film’s success is more than just a win—it’s a validation of independent filmmaking driven purely by passion, often without any certainty about its future.

Reflecting on the win, Abhishek Banerjee told SCREEN: “I think there is immense level of satisfaction because when you work hard without knowing the future, I think that’s the extreme amount of passion anybody can put in any project. When you are doing a film from an ecosystem of Bollywood or the industry, you know it is going to release or going to come on OTT. But as an actor when you do a film like Stolen, you don’t know if it is ever going to see the light of the day.”