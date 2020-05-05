Abhishek Banerjee: Proud of giving Priyanshu Painyuli and Siddhant Chaturvedi their first break

Abhishek Banerjee is currently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. (Photo: Abhishek Banerjee/Instagram) Abhishek Banerjee is currently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. (Photo: Abhishek Banerjee/Instagram)

Actor Abhishek Banerjee says becoming a casting director was a part-time job. Banerjee’s company, Casting Bay, has done casting for films like Angrezi Medium, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot, The Sky Is Pink, Kalank, Street Dancer 3D, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and Student of the Year 2 apart from web shows Mirzapur, Ghost Stories and Inside Edge. Banerjee himself has acted in movies including Stree, Dream Girl, and Bala.

Banerjee, who is starring in web show Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, interacted with fans during a Facebook live from The Indian Express page. The actor opened about life post Stree, his cameo in Rang De Basanti, and why he is proud of Priyanshu Painyuli’s job in Extraction.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Q. How’s your life in lockdown?

I’ve been cooking, cleaning and enjoying time with my wife. I used to enjoy cooking a lot during my struggling days and now my skills have improved during this lockdown. Maybe I’ll take it as a serious career sometime in life.

Q. Why did you choose to play a ruthless character in Mirzapur right after Stree?

I never imagined that one film (Stree) can give you so much love and so many people would want to work with you. I did Mirzapur before Stree. In fact, I did another Netflix film called Ajji before Mirzapur which is an even darker character. It’s always good to play completely opposite roles. An actor should be able to convince the audience that he is a real person and not someone who’s been shot. Post Stree, I was looking for something interesting. That’s when Typewriter came my way. They called me to audition for Fakeer, and I found this character very interesting. Also I really wanted to work with Sujoy Ghosh.

Q. Did you learn the tricks of being a good actor after becoming a casting director?

I was always an actor. Becoming a casting director was a part-time job. It was important for me to keep on working so that I don’t sit idle. No, I don’t think it is required for casting directors to be actors too. My mentor Gautam Kishanchandani cannot act to save his life! (laughs) But I feel he is one of the best casting directors. Then there is Abhimanyu Ray, Honey Trehan, Nandini Srikanth, Shanoo Sharma, we have so many great casting directors who have nothing to do with acting. You just need to have a great eye to understand the character.

Q. Is there any actor you are proud to have given their big break?

I’ll always be very proud of giving Priyanshu Painyuli and Siddhant Chaturvedi their first break. Both are phenomenal actors and I’m very excited about their future. Priyanshu is one actor you should be looking out for. I watched Extraction because of him and not Chris Hemsworth. We should all be proud of him for doing such a fabulous job.

Q. What do you remember of your own struggling days as an actor?

I don’t call it struggle, I call it experience. I’ve learnt all the years I was not acting. I auditioned for Namit Das’ role in Ghanchakkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s role in No One Killed Jessica. Everytime I was rejected, I learned where I needed to improve. In fact, I auditioned for Priyanshu’s part in Extraction too, but he got it and he is not even a Bengali. That tells you there are certain characters which suit you better. That’s very important to understand in casting. So many actors get confused as to why they did not get the part despite being talented.

Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Rang De Basanti. (Screengrab/YouTube) Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Rang De Basanti. (Screengrab/YouTube)

Q. What can you tell us about your cameo in the audition scene of Rang De Basanti?

That was the first time I had gone to a film set and I was made to stand in front of such a big director (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra). Today, so many of those who were part of that audition scene are working as actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey who played Mummy in Chhichhore… You can imagine what a good casting RDB had.

Q. How have small town stories changed Bollywood?

Filmmakers who come from small towns bring their own imagination and thought process about a particular character. That’s why you don’t need big budget movies now. You can actually make movies with good actors on a smaller budget and have a better audience connect, like the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee or the films of 60s-70s.

Q. Which actors have inspired you?

I’ve always been an Amitabh Bachchan fan. I was in Tamil Nadu, and I used to watch a lot of Rajinikanth films. That’s when I also saw Hum on Doordarshan and was smitten with Mr Bachchan. You can call it a male crush! Since then, he’s been my Dronacharya. I always felt if a young Amitabh Bachchan had done Bombay Velvet in today’s time, it would’ve been something else. Though I loved Ranbir Kapoor, I think it was a brilliant part and I loved the film. Later, I became fond of Jack Nicolson and Jake Gyllenhaal too.

Abhishek Banerjee along with Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree. Abhishek Banerjee along with Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree.

Q. Does being a casting director help you in picking the right roles?

As a casting director, I read a lot of scripts. Because of my casting background I’ve understood certain things about the scripts. I start visualising the film just by reading it. It helps me understand how important is my character to the script.

Q. Having done both web and films, how do you see their future?

Web and cinema will co-exist, but web has a bright future. It’s giving more food for thought to the audience and very challenging roles to actors. That healthy competition between both the mediums should continue so that we get good content.

Q. How do you see the Bollywood industry changing post coronavirus?

We might have lesser crew and take precautions. Because it’s a big unit, people will be careful. I think the future is bright. People will introspect even more. There will be more interesting stories, not the ones which we’ll forget. It will be a very united industry because everybody is going through tough times together. Eventually people will understand compassion, they’ll be less selfish and begin to respect their personal time. That’s something the lockdown has taught us.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

There’s Helmet. It is almost ready. We just need to shoot one song. I’m also very excited about Paatal Lok. Let’s see how you guys react to it. I might want to write sometime but I’m very impatient. So writing is very difficult for me, but I’ll surely try. I am also looking for international exposure. On the sides, we are also casting for a lot of upcoming projects, but most of it is on hold right now. We are doing e-casting for a project or two through web audition.

Q. Any last word of advice to aspiring actors?

It’s all about dreaming, reading and practising. You need to do a lot of that for many years before you want to take up acting. I think it is very important to explore yourself, to understand what cinema does to our society and the real reason of films. When you get all these answers you can try your luck here.

