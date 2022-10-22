Abhishek Bachchan being compared to Amitabh Bachchan is ‘disgusting’, says Shweta Bachchan: ‘It boils my blood’

On the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan vented out her frustrations about how her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has been mercilessly trolled for two decades. She said that comparing him to his larger-than-life father Amitabh Bachchan, is unfair, and that while she can let the trolling slide when it is directed at other members of her family, her ‘blood boils’ when her brother has to suffer through it.

Abhishek has developed a reputation for wittily responding to trolls, and has said in interviews that it is healthy to laugh at yourself. The main theme of the most recent episode of Navya’s podcast was the Bachchan family’s relationship with the media, and what it is like to grow up as public figures.

Shweta said, “That’s the only thing that drives me mad. It’s nasty. They attack him all the time, and it’s really upsetting. That really boils my blood, and I don’t care about any of this that is bothering you guys, but this really upsets me. I don’t like it when they do it to him, because you know what? It’s not fair. It really bugs me. Maybe because he’s my younger brother… I don’t feel it for nana (Amitabh Bachchan), but I feel it for mamu (Abhishek), because he is constantly compared to something that is very incomparable. How do expect anyone to match up? That can’t be your whole life, you have to have a success that is not measured always.”

She continued, “It’s like even if you score eight out of 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, but his father scored 10.’ That’s not fair, he still scored an eight! You just completely disregard someone’s achievements. Because someone else in his family has done better, that doesn’t mean he’s done any less. That, I think, is disgusting, and it’s gone on for 20 years, and it’s not okay.”

Abhishek made his acting debut in the year 2000, with the film Refugee. He was last seen in the film Dasvi, and will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.