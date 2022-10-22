scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan being compared to Amitabh Bachchan is ‘disgusting’, says Shweta Bachchan: ‘It boils my blood’

Shweta Bachchan spoke out in defence of her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and said that the level of trolling that he has had to endure for 20 years is 'disgusting' and 'unfair'.

amitabh bachchan, abhishek bachchan,Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

On the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan vented out her frustrations about how her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has been mercilessly trolled for two decades. She said that comparing him to his larger-than-life father Amitabh Bachchan, is unfair, and that while she can let the trolling slide when it is directed at other members of her family, her ‘blood boils’ when her brother has to suffer through it.

Abhishek has developed a reputation for wittily responding to trolls, and has said in interviews that it is healthy to laugh at yourself. The main theme of the most recent episode of Navya’s podcast was the Bachchan family’s relationship with the media, and what it is like to grow up as public figures.

Also read |Jaya Bachchan recalls when Amitabh Bachchan ‘lost his cool’ at photographer ‘who could have died’ trying to click newlywed Aishwarya Rai’s picture

Shweta said, “That’s the only thing that drives me mad. It’s nasty. They attack him all the time, and it’s really upsetting. That really boils my blood, and I don’t care about any of this that is bothering you guys, but this really upsets me. I don’t like it when they do it to him, because you know what? It’s not fair. It really bugs me. Maybe because he’s my younger brother… I don’t feel it for nana (Amitabh Bachchan), but I feel it for mamu (Abhishek), because he is constantly compared to something that is very incomparable. How do expect anyone to match up? That can’t be your whole life, you have to have a success that is not measured always.”

She continued, “It’s like even if you score eight out of 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, but his father scored 10.’ That’s not fair, he still scored an eight! You just completely disregard someone’s achievements. Because someone else in his family has done better, that doesn’t mean he’s done any less. That, I think, is disgusting, and it’s gone on for 20 years, and it’s not okay.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Abhishek made his acting debut in the year 2000, with the film Refugee. He was last seen in the film Dasvi, and will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 07:09:46 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan is awestruck by daughter Suhana Khan in gorgeous golden saree: ‘The speed at which they grow up…’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement