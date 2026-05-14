Abhishek Bachchan’s rugged villain look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King leaked online

The leaked BTS pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the shoot of King, created a lot of buzz on social media recently. And now, another photo revealing Abhishek Bachchan’s look in the upcoming film, has surfaced on the internet. The actor’s rugged, action avatar has impressed fans, raising expectations about his role as a villain. The actor is playing the main antagonist in the high-octane action spectacle.

Several new photos featuring Abhishek on the sets of King were posted by a fan on social media, fuelling curiosity around his powerful role. While sharing the pictures, the X user wrote in his tweet, “#AbhishekBachchan.. First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos. From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026. #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand’s Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026. Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”