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Abhishek Bachchan’s rugged villain look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King leaked online
Actor Abhishek Bachchan's look as a villain in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer King has been leaked online. Check it out.
The leaked BTS pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the shoot of King, created a lot of buzz on social media recently. And now, another photo revealing Abhishek Bachchan’s look in the upcoming film, has surfaced on the internet. The actor’s rugged, action avatar has impressed fans, raising expectations about his role as a villain. The actor is playing the main antagonist in the high-octane action spectacle.
Several new photos featuring Abhishek on the sets of King were posted by a fan on social media, fuelling curiosity around his powerful role. While sharing the pictures, the X user wrote in his tweet, “#AbhishekBachchan.. First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos. From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026. #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand’s Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026. Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”
ALSO READ | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after Cape Town schedule of King with Shah Rukh
In the images, Abhishek can be seen standing on top of a vehicle against a mountain scene. He is wearing a long grey coat layered with an all-black look. The actor is also holding a gun. Another picture shows in what appears to be a major car crash scene mid-explosion, hinting at the film’s scale and action-packed sequences.
#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️🔥#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand‘s Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯
Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences💥 pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI
— Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026
As soon as the photos dropped on X, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. A person wrote, “its look like Thakur Durjan Singh from Karan Arjun.” Another user commented, “Doomsday beware.” “Wowww! That looks crazy,” a third comment read.
About King
Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, King also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, marking her big screen debut after Netflix’s The Archies. Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
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