Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit will not be a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe: ‘No one from Dhoom will be seen..’

After Pathaan’s massive success at the box-office, there were rumours about Yash Raj Films (YRF) creating a spy universe. Recently, there was speculation that Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit from Dhoom will have a crossover in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

However, a source close to the development has put an end to the speculations and has confirmed that there is no such crossover in the making. The source said, “Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IP’s in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both these IP’s, will never merge the two because he would want to grow them separately.”

“YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes. They can’t come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IP’s in the years to come,” the person said.

The source concluded by saying, “So, no you won’t see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story wise also it doesn’t make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa.”

The first Dhoom film was released in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. It was followed by Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan.