Abhishek Bachchan said yes to Bob Biswas before reading the script, believes it is ‘better’ than Kahaani

Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani had us picking up our jaws off the floor with its sinister plot twists but the character that left an indelible impression on the audience was Bob Biswas – the contract killer, who was just a face in the crowd, and killed with clinical perfection. Eleven years later, Bob Biswas is getting his much-awaited spin-off and this time, actor Abhishek Bachchan is playing the character.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Bachchan described Bob Biswas as a “crime thriller” which has turned out to be quite a “cool” film. Written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas follows the titular character, who used to be a hired assassin, but has apparently lost all memory of his past. Abhishek shared that Sujoy shared the concept of the film while writing it and Abhishek said yes to the role even before hearing the script. “I asked him who was going to make it and he said Diya, and I said yes. I hadn’t heard the script by then. I said more on emotional grounds because it is Diya and Sujoy is a dear friend,” shared Abhishek. Later, when he read the script, he found it to be “fantastic.”

The fandom for Bob Biswas has existed ever since the character first appeared on the silver screen. The spin-off has been long requested but unlike the many fans, Abhishek did not know about the character. “I didn’t know about this character Bob Biswas. And I said yes not knowing about the character that Sujoy had put in his film,” he said. In fact, he had not even seen Kahaani until he had shot for almost 80 per cent of the film. “I saw Kahaani last year during the lockdown for the first time. I finished almost 80 per cent of the shoot, then we had to break because of the lockdown and halfway through, one day I finally said that ‘okay, let me see this film,'” he shared. But after watching Kahaani and Bob Biswas both, he is certain that their film is better. He shared, “I think our film is better. With all due respect to Sujoy, his daughter (Diya) is better than him.”

Talking about Sujoy’s writing in the film, Abhishek described it “edgy and cool.” “You see Bob Biswas and he could be a simple guy next door, he could be travelling next to you on the train and you won’t really know who he is or what he is doing. Sujoy has made that entire world so edgy and cool. My personal opinion after having seen the film is that it is a very cool film. I think the youth of the country is really going to enjoy this film,” he shared.

Abhishek shared that Bob Biswas was originally intended for a theatrical release but the makers “had to adapt and evolve” as per the changing times. “I really feel Bob Biswas is one of those very few and unique films that kind of appeals to both kinds of audience. It’s perfectly suited for a ZEE5 kind of a platform, perfectly suited for the kind of audience that consumes content on digital streaming services. It was originally intended for a theatrical release so it perfectly fits there as well. So it’s one of those very few films that can fit in any which way,” he shared.

He added, “I can understand certain filmmakers and actors, who might not be entirely content about their film coming on an OTT platform because their film wasn’t designed in that way. I think Bob Biswas is one of those films that, as long as it comes out and gets to the audience, I am happy because it will cater to all kinds of audiences.”

Bob Biswas starts streaming on ZEE5 from December 3.