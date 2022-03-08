Abhishek Bachchan has a witty reply for a troll poking fun at his film career

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is a no-nonsense person when it comes to handling trolls on social media. He often gives it back to haters with his wit, and the actor did it once again on Monday, when a Twitter user poked fun at his film career.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The troll created a meme on a scene from the movie Kaamyaab, in which Sanjay Mishra played a journeyman character actor. The troll replaced Mishra’s face with Junior Bachchan’s face and wrote, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for a movie. You are not making fun of me, right?”

Hey man! Loved your bio “ Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE”

So true too…. You truly are!!! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 7, 2022

Replying to the Twitter user, the Bob Biswas actor wrote, “Hey man! Loved your bio ‘Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE’ So true too…. You truly are!!!” As the actor gave a witty reply to his troll, several of his fans supported him in the comments section. One of them tweeted, “Why to give attention to people like him. We all know how good as an actor you are.” Another added, “His performance in ludo❤️” A comment on the post read, “U r indeed one of the most underated actor AB,best wishes always.”

Abhishek Bachchan has always been good at handling hate comments on social media. The only time he loses his cool is when his daughter Aaradhya is dragged into the conversation. In the past as well, the actor had said that his family is off-limits when it comes to social media comments. On being asked why he responds to trolls, he said that it is healthy to not take yourself too seriously.