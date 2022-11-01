scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan wishes ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai happy birthday with a stunning black-and-white photo: ‘Eternal success…’

While Aishwarya Rai herself is yet to respond, the couple’s friends from the industry as well as fans were quick to shower love on the post.

aishwarya raiIt is Aishwarya Rai's birthday today. (Photo: Abhishek/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar and beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of Aishwarya from her debut film Iruvar, where she is seen donning a simple saree as she puts some flowers at the back of her hair, Junior Bachchan wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.❤️”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

While Zoya Akhtar commented with red heart emojis, Atul Kasbekar wrote, “The forever gorgeous one.” Bipasha Basu commented as well as she wrote, “Happy birthday, pretty woman!” One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world! <3,” as another user commented, “Beautiful as ever.”

Also Read |Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: What Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said about her

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, which also starred the likes of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Karthi. The actor will return to the Ponniyin Selvan universe with part two of the franchise.

