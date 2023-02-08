Abhishek Bachchan was ‘brattish’, wouldn’t take anything seriously: Anurag Kashyap reveals actor is a changed person now

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about his experience working with Abhishek Bachchan, and said that the actor has changed massively in the years since he made his debut. Anurag worked with Abhishek as a dialogue writer on the film Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam, and later directed Abhishek in the film Manmarziyaan, which served as a comeback vehicle for the actor.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag recalled stories about working with Amitabh Bachchan, which led him to talking about Abhishek. He said that Amitabh was ever-ready for constructive criticism, and was a man of his word.

Asked about his collaboration with Abhishek on Yuva, Anurag said, “Yuva mein dialogue likhe they, mera bhai bhi tha wahan pe. Dubbing mein bhi humne unke saath kaafi saara kaam kiya tha (We worked together on Yuva. I wrote the dialogues for that film. My brother was also an AD on it, and we worked quite a bit with Abhishek on the dubbing of that film as well).”

Asked how Abhishek is as an actor, Anurag said, “Mehnati hain, cultured ladka hai, khaane ka bohot shaukeen. Shuru mein brattish tha… Har cheez ka mazak udana, seriously nahi lena… Phir log grow karte hain, woh grow bhi kiya. Woh Abhishek aur Manmarziyaan ke Abhishek mein zameen-asmaan ka antar hai (He’s a very hard-working person. He’s cultured, loves food. But he was very brattish in the beginning. He’d make fun of everything, not take things seriously. But people grow, and he grew. That Abhishek and the Abhishek I worked with on Manmarziyaan are two entirely different people).”

Abhishek has been working with renewed energy after Manmarziyaan. He has appeared in a slew of streaming releases, such as Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas, The Big Bull, and Dasvi. Anurag’s latest film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, was released in theatres last week.