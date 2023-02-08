scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan was ‘brattish’, wouldn’t take anything seriously: Anurag Kashyap reveals actor is a changed person now

Anurag Kashyap has worked with Abhishek Bachchan on Yuva as a dialogue writer and on Manmarziyaan as a director. In an interview, he said that the actor changed massively in between their two collaborations.

anurag kashyap abhishek bachchanAnurag Kashyap directed Abhishek Bachchan on Manmarziyaan.
Listen to this article
Abhishek Bachchan was ‘brattish’, wouldn’t take anything seriously: Anurag Kashyap reveals actor is a changed person now
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about his experience working with Abhishek Bachchan, and said that the actor has changed massively in the years since he made his debut. Anurag worked with Abhishek as a dialogue writer on the film Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam, and later directed Abhishek in the film Manmarziyaan, which served as a comeback vehicle for the actor.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag recalled stories about working with Amitabh Bachchan, which led him to talking about Abhishek. He said that Amitabh was ever-ready for constructive criticism, and was a man of his word.

Also read |When Anurag Kashyap told Big B to tone down ‘Amitabh Bachchan wali acting’, producers began panicking: ‘Yeh show band karwayega’

Asked about his collaboration with Abhishek on Yuva, Anurag said, “Yuva mein dialogue likhe they, mera bhai bhi tha wahan pe. Dubbing mein bhi humne unke saath kaafi saara kaam kiya tha (We worked together on Yuva. I wrote the dialogues for that film. My brother was also an AD on it, and we worked quite a bit with Abhishek on the dubbing of that film as well).”

Asked how Abhishek is as an actor, Anurag said, “Mehnati hain, cultured ladka hai, khaane ka bohot shaukeen. Shuru mein brattish tha… Har cheez ka mazak udana, seriously nahi lena… Phir log grow karte hain, woh grow bhi kiya. Woh Abhishek aur Manmarziyaan ke Abhishek mein zameen-asmaan ka antar hai (He’s a very hard-working person. He’s cultured, loves food. But he was very brattish in the beginning. He’d make fun of everything, not take things seriously. But people grow, and he grew. That Abhishek and the Abhishek I worked with on Manmarziyaan are two entirely different people).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

Abhishek has been working with renewed energy after Manmarziyaan. He has appeared in a slew of streaming releases, such as Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas, The Big Bull, and Dasvi. Anurag’s latest film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, was released in theatres last week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:17 IST
Next Story

Raveena Tandon recalls when co-star’s girlfriend forbid him to speak with her, says ‘very big OTT platform’s executive’ disrespected her

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close