Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Riteish Deshmukh’s Case Toh Banta hai after a joke on Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I’m a bit sensitive about my dad’

In a dramatic turn of events, Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Riteish Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila and Varun Sharma's Amazon Mini TV's Case Toh Banta Hai.

Abhishek Bachchan- Riteish DeshmukhAbhishek Bachchan with Case Toh Banta Hai host Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: PR Handout)

After making his father, Amitabh Bachchan cry on Kaun Banega Crorepati as he showed up on a birthday special episode, Abhishek Bachchan has now apparently walked out of Riteish Deshmukh’s Case Toh Banta Hai that streams on Amazon Mini TV. The video promo shared by the OTT platform’s free channel, Abhishek is seen getting upset on Paritosh Tripathi making a joke on the megastar and is heard saying, “I am a bit sensitive… not a fool.”

Reacting to the joke, Abhishek tells his team, “It’s getting a bit too much. I’m all game for myself. I get it, but let’s not get into parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta (makes jokes on me,but I’m a bit sensitive when it comes to my father.)

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek Bachchan his ‘ultimate pride and joy’, hypes teaser of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS1

In the video we also see how Paritosh is trying to calm Abhishek down but he doesn’t budge, and instead says, “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai (You should give him some respect, In the name of comedy we get should not get flown away).” We even see how the show’s team then comes in to defuse the situation, but AB Jr asks them to remove his mic and then walks off. Looking at Abhishek walking away mid-shoot, the people on set seem to be stunned, including Kusha Kapila, Devang Bhojani, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

The show has earlier hosted Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Badshah and more.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra among others amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 01:16:49 pm
