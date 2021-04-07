‘Can never match Scam 1992’: Abhishek Bachchan’s cheeky response as Twitter user compares The Big Bull with Hansal Mehta show

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is all set to release soon but as one would have expected, the film is drawing many comparisons with Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992. While some are waiting to see how The Big Bull presents the Harshad Mehta story, a Twitter user shared “one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992.” Abhishek had a cheeky reply to this tweet.

The tweet read, “No wonder why one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992 .. no unwanted rap song, only theme music.. no unnecessary drama, to the point writing.. and most important is the flavour ‘Gujarati ke upar kahani banane wala, act karnewala, direct karnewala … Sab Gujarati.'”

To this, Bachchan replied, “Hey, just came across this tweet. I’ve acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati….. please say yes.”

Abhishek famously played the role of Dhirubhai Ambani in Guru. His performance in the film was widely praised.

Abhishek had previously praised Scam 1992 in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. “I saw Scam (1992) last year and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think it was just a wonderful achievement on behalf of the entire team,” he said.

He added, “Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love.”

The Big Bull is based on Harshad Mehta’s securities scam which was the largest financial fraud to take place in the country until then. The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.