Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull gets October 23 release

Abhishek Bachchan in the poster of The Big Bull. Abhishek Bachchan in the poster of The Big Bull.

The Big Bull, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to be released on October 23, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is the story of a man who sold dreams to India.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. It also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah.

Before The Big Bull, Abhishek will also be star in Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo. He will also join the second season of Amazon Prime series Breathe this year.

The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romance drama Manmarziyaan.

