Abhishek Bachchan thanks ‘wonderful and sensible wife’ Aishwarya Rai, reveals how she put his life ‘back on track’

Bollywood celebrities are often asked how they spend their time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. And, hearing their responses about learning a new language or learning how to cook, leaves The Big Bull actor Abhishek Bachchan “overwhelmed.” But it is his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who “puts life into focus” for him. Also, the lockdown has taught him a whole new meaning of success and how futile it is to run after materialistic things.

“Some people ask, ‘Oh what did you do during the lockdown? What have you learned?’ Some people have learned to cook, some have picked up a new hobby, language, new skill set. I feel very overwhelmed, and I was speaking to my wife about it. And as all wives do, they put your lives into focus, they put you back on track. She said yeah but put it this way for the first time in your life you got to spend the entire year with your family. And your family is safe and healthy today. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it’s so true. We get to do what we love doing all day, and go home to a healthy and happy family,” Abhishek shared during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

For Abhishek, success now means getting to do what you love and going “back to a healthy and happy family.” He feels, “It doesn’t matter if you are living in a mansion or a hut. As long as you can smile or put a smile on the face of your loved ones what else matters?”

The actor, who has been around in the film industry for over 20 years, also feels fortunate to have a diverse line-up of films for himself. “I think an actor is very lucky if his line-up is Breathe, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Dasvi. The sheer variety of that is something that every actor dreams of. I not taking it for granted,” the Guru actor opined.

Abhishek Bachchan has been garnering praises for his performance in The Big Bull. Even his father, Amitabh Bachchan has applauded his work in the movie. But junior Bachchan is still waiting for his father to send him flowers. Amitabh often sends flowers to actors whose performance wins him over. “I have received his flowers for my second film Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya. Then he sent it for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and during Guru he sent me flowers. Since then, I haven’t received any. So, I am feeling a bit left out,” Abhishek shared.