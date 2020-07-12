Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. A Nanavati hospital official confirmed Abhishek has been admitted with mild symptoms and is stable.

Abhishek took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽”

He further wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽”

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared on Twitter that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus. He had shared, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Amitabh had shared that all his family members and staff members had gotten tested, but their results were awaited.

Ever since the lockdown started easing, Abhishek Bachchan had been photographed a few times in Mumbai visiting a dubbing studio.

On the work front, Abhishek’s debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. Abhishek has been getting a lot of praise for his performance in the series. On Saturday, Abhishek had shared a long note on social media thanking all his fans and supporters who have been showering him with love for the show.

Abhishek is also looking forward to the digital release of his upcoming film The Big Bull.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd