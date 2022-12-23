Abhishek Bachchan remains composed as Taslima Nasreen says he is not as good as his father Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He thinks his son inherited all his talents’

Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently honoured with a Filmfare OTT Best Actor award for his performance in the film Dasvi, took to Twitter to respond to author Taslima Nasreen, who said that she doesn’t think that Abhishek is as talented as his father, Amitabh Bachchan. In her now-deleted tweet, she wrote that Big B thinks “his son is the best.”

Her tweet read, “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.” Responding to her, Abhishek wrote that he is an extremely proud son and agreed that his father was indeed “the best.”

“Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’! I am an extremely proud son. 🙏🏽” he wrote. Suniel Shetty left a heart emoji in his reply to this exchange.

Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain “ the best”! I am an extremely proud son. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 22, 2022

Abhishek’s fans supported him in this argument and said that one shouldn’t compare him with his father. “Madam nobody can achieve what Amitabh sir has achieved in life, but let’s stop comparing and complaining rather appreciate what Abhishek sir has achieved and be proud like his dad and wish him the success in future,” they wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Comparison was unfit then and more out of proportion now We are glad that Abhishek is different and gels very well in different characters. He is more sustainable, due to his plasticity, than any actor of current time.”

Earlier, Abhishek’s Shweta Bachchan had said that she found the comparisons between the father and son “disgusting.” Talking on the podcast What The Hell Navya, she said, “That’s the only thing that drives me mad. It’s nasty. They attack him all the time, and it’s really upsetting. That really boils my blood, and I don’t care about any of this that is bothering you guys, but this really upsets me. I don’t like it when they do it to him, because you know what? It’s not fair. It really bugs me. Maybe because he’s my younger brother… I don’t feel it for nana (Amitabh Bachchan), but I feel it for mamu (Abhishek), because he is constantly compared to something that is very incomparable. How do expect anyone to match up? That can’t be your whole life, you have to have a success that is not measured always.”