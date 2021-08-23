Abhishek Bachchan suffers injury

Abhishek Bachchan was recently admitted to the Lilavati Hospital due to an injury. As per reports, the actor suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming project. Father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan were also reported to have visited Abhishek at Lilavati Hospital on Sunday.

The CEO of Lilavati speaking to indianexpress.com confirmed the development. Calling it a ‘minor injury’, he shared, “Abhishek Bachchan came for a few hours yesterday with a minor hand issue. He was discharged and has already gone home.”

Last week, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the airport seeing off wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was set to fly off to Madhya Pradesh for shoot of her upcoming Mani Ratnam movie, Ponniyin Selvan.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline.