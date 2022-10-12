scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan promises to be dad Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘biggest lifeline’ in emotional speech on KBC. Watch as Big B wipes away tears

Abhishek Bachchan made his father Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special by giving a moving speech on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchanAmitabh Bachchan got emotional on hearing Abhishek Bachchan's speech. (Photo: SonyLIV)

It was an emotional birthday celebration for Amitabh Bachchan on the set of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. His son Abhishek Bachchan delivered an emotional speech where he expressed his immense love for his father. During the speech, Abhishek promised that he will always be his father’s “biggest lifeline” in difficult times.

The Dasvi actor began by sharing how he used to jump on his father when he returned from work. He said, “Your bed was my playground. I used to fight with you for toys and roll on the ground to get my wish fulfilled. Remember Paa, when you would extend your finger towards me in the crowd? You used to scold me when I got sick. You opened not just your arms but your heart for me.”

However, to lighten up the mood, Abhishek joked, “Though you pampered me, I know you love Shweta Di more.” He later reminisced about the time when his father made sure to cheer for him during a basketball match and also recognised the actor in him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek continued, “I know I was a naughty kid in childhood, but when I was seven months old, the first word I uttered was ‘Paa’. Remember Paa, when it was a difficult time for me during a basketball match, you left all your work and came to cheer me. You are the one who introduced me to the actor in me. You were the one who gave feathers to my dreams.”

From his father, junior Bachchan said that he learned how “there is nothing more powerful than your work, nothing is more valuable than people’s love and nothing is beyond family.” The actor concluded, “I have learnt so much from you, I don’t know what to gift you on your 80th birthday. But I can promise one thing, ‘Zindagi ki khel mein jab jab dukh aapko satayega, tab tab aapka ye beta aapki sabse badi lifeline ban jayega. I love you.”

Abhishek came with many surprises for his father on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was joined by his mother, Jaya Bachchan, as they celebrated Amitabh’s life and career. He also introduced videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Agastya Nanda wishing Amitabh a happy birthday.

