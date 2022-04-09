Jaya Bachchan devours ‘huge plate of crabs’ in daughter Shweta Bachchan’s special birthday post. See here

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media accounts on Saturday to wish his mother on her 74th birthday. Abhishek shared a throwback picture that featured a gorgeous young Jaya Bachchan posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Happy birthday, Ma. Love you.” As soon as he shared the photo, many of his friends joined him in wishing the legendary actor a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Jaya Maa,” wrote Rohit Bose Roy, while Athiya Shetty called her a “favourite.” Tusshar Kapoor was one of the celebs to drop a “Happy birthday” comment on Abhishek’s post. Sachin Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Chitrangada Singh and others also posted comments. Abhishek’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a still from one of Jaya Bachchan’s films and wrote, “Happy birthday Nani” in her caption.

Later, Jaya and Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of Jaya Bachchan as the NCC cadet. “Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour,” she captioned the post.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, which debuted on Netflix and JioCinema on Thursday. In an interview, Abhishek opened up about his mother’s reaction to the film. While speaking to GoodTimes, Abhishek said that while his mother is honest with her reviews, she tends to keep quiet when she doesn’t like his work. The actor admitted that Jaya Bachchan’s ‘ma ki mamta vibes’ restrict her reactions, but her silence is enough for Abhishek to understand her reactions. He then revealed that Jaya Bachchan “said a few words” about Dasvi, which as per him is a “very, very good sign.” Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is making sure that he promotes the film as diligently as possible. He had shared his reaction to the trailer earlier this month.

Navya, on the other hand, called Jaya her “biggest source of inspiration.” “I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine,” Navya told Her Circle in an interview, which was conducted last year.