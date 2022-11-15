Abhishek Bachchan shares the advice Amitabh Bachchan gave him to deal with criticism: ‘I took it a step further…’

Abhishek Bachchan, who is promoting his Prime Video web series Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2, has been in the movies for over 22 years now but along the way, he has faced his fair share of criticism. In a recent interview, Abhishek said that he still reads all the reviews that his performances receive and collects them in a scrapbook.

When asked if this advice came from his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama, that the idea came from Big B who suggested that Abhishek should read the reviews to make his performance better. “He said to keep it there and read it every day and go out there and prove them wrong. (He said) use that as inspiration and impetus to prove them wrong,” he shared.

Abhishek continued, “I took it a step further and made it out to be like okay, they’re telling me how to improve myself so let me read every morning how to improve myself and try and act upon that.” The Guru actor said that he used to earlier paste the reviews in his room and look at them every day. He also mentioned that in the last 22 years, the number of critics has increased exponentially, thanks to social media but he likes to pay attention to as many voices as he can.

Abhishek was recently asked if the surname ‘Bachchan’ was a weight on his shoulders and the actor told Galatta Plus, “For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it… For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy… I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that.”

In 2022, Abhishek has appeared in the Netflix film Dasvi where he shared screen space with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.