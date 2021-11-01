Abhishek Bachchan shares a sweet birthday post for wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘You complete us’

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday night shared a sweet post featuring his wife and star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor wished his partner with a lovely image along with a short, love-filled note which read, “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you…”

The post was quickly flooded with a lot of love from the couple’s fans, including some celebrities as well. Bipasha Basu and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared heart emojis. While others dropped a combination of heart and fire emojis to show their appreciation for the beauty queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Earlier in the day, actors like Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit Nene had posted heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl on their Instagram stories. While Anushka wished Aish ‘love and light,’ Madhuri’s caption read, “Happy Birthday to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Wishing you a happy and healthy life.”

Known for winning Miss World title in 1994 and starring in a host of popular Bollywood films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The actor is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s eagerly anticipated epic drama Ponniyin Selvan I where she will be seen in the role of Nandini. It is slated to release next year.