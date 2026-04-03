Abhishek Bachchan says there are no fixed roles for him and Aishwarya Rai while parenting Aaradhya Bachchan: ‘I have never butted heads with her’

Abhishek Bachchan has, on several occasions, spoken at length about how his life, belief systems, and perspectives have evolved after the birth of his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Once again, he has opened up about how watching her grow up and parenting her has brought new dimensions to his life. Abhishek shared that her constant questioning has led to realizations he didn’t even know he was seeking.

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‘I have never butted heads with her’: Abhishek Bachchan

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Abhishek Bachchan recalled an anecdote from Aaradhya Bachchan’s early years, one that has stayed with him ever since: “We were watching TV when she was a kid, and I was being tortured by Peppa Pig. I said, ‘Hey, Aaradhya…’ You know how kids are, they’re like zombies. I said, ‘Aaradhya, can you just get Papa a glass of water?’ She looked at me like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Can you give me a glass of water?’ She said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because I asked you to.’ It’s normal, right? I’m the dad, get me a glass of water. She got up, went and got me a glass of water very sweetly. I said, ‘Thank you,’ gave her a kiss, and she sat down.”