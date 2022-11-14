scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan says Shah Rukh Khan loved Drona, wrote him a ‘beautiful letter’ after premiere: ‘Was conceptualising Ra.One…’

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Drona had tanked at the box office upon its release. The actor recently revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had quite enjoyed Drona.

Shah Rukh Khan really enjoyed Drona.

In his career of over two decades in Bollywood, actor Abhishek Bachchan has tried to dabble in various genres and mediums of work. From romance, con movies to even action, Junior Bachchan has done it all. Recently, he spoke about his journey, one of his earlier films, Drona, and the art of commercial and realistic acting.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the actor revealed that Drona, which was a flop at the time, and failed to impress both audience and the critics at large, was actually liked by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“There’s Goldie (Behl, the director of Drona), there’s me and there is Shah Rukh (who like the film). I remember Shah Rukh came to the premiere and he wrote me the sweetest letter, that very night, he went home and wrote me a letter about how much he enjoyed the film. Because he loves VFX, and I think he was at that point conceptualizing Ra.One I think. He said we need to start pushing boundaries; he wrote a beautiful letter,” the actor revealed.

When Abhishek Bachchan regretted becoming an actor, told dad Amitabh Bachchan he made a mistake: 'I was thrown out of movies…'

Later in the chat, Abhishek also spoke about commercial and realistic acting and how the former is always looked down upon by a certain section of critics and the audience: “We often look down upon the commercial side of acting. I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle (Rajinikanth) does and prove it, not possible. That’s why there’s only one Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan manages to straddle both the worlds (of commercial as well as realist cinema)…You go and dance in Alaska in -13 degree in a chiffon saree, convince me and I will be very impressed. So, there’s two different schools (of acting) and there’s hard work involved in both.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently being seen in the lead role in Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into the Shadows 2.

