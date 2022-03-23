Abhishek Bachchan says he’s done being apologetic about his work: ‘With Dasvi, it’s time to play on the front foot’ 

Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi is all set to drop its first trailer today. Ahead of the same, the actor took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note, calling the film ‘very close’ to his heart. Abhishek also touched upon the fact that he has always been reticent to speak about his work. He added how he wants to be ‘unapologetic’ about this film.

Sharing that it gives him joy that his film, apart from entertaining, will also leave people with a message, he wrote, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect you too. I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film.”

The 46-year-old further penned that he deeply believes they’ve made a good film, ‘worth watching with your family and friends’. Stating that he wants to manifest positivity around Dasvi, Abhishek added, “We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!”

“बहुत हो गया ! अब Time आ गया है Frontfoot पे खेलने का !” — he concluded the note in Hindi writing that it’s high time he now plays in the front foot.

Abhishek Bachchan’s post received tremendous love from his colleagues. Shilpa Shetty replied, “C’ mon Bhaiyyu 💪 Can’t wait to see this one @bachchan ♥️🧿🙌🏼,” while Preity Zinta wrote, “All the best for the movie AB ❤️.” Fans too wished him and the team adding that ‘hard work always pays off’.

Also starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, Dasvi has been directed by Tushar Jalota. It revolves around a crooked yet witty politician (Bachchan), who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail term. Starting April 1, the film will stream on Netflix and JioCinemas.