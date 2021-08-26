Abhishek Bachchan says he had a surgery after ‘freak accident’, shares father Amitabh Bachchan’s message. See photo

Actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he was injured in a ‘freak accident’ after reports of him being hospitalised did the rounds last week. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda had visited him, along with other family members while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were seen returning from Madhya Pradesh where she was shooting for Mani Ratnam film. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with his arm in a sling, where he manages to give a thumbs up through the plaster.

He captioned the photo, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say… The show must go on! And as my father said…. Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages.”

The CEO of Lilavati hospital had told indianexpress.com, “Abhishek Bachchan came for a few hours with a minor hand issue. He was discharged and has already gone home.”

His post was soon flooded with love from his well-wishers, with Shweta calling him the ‘best patient ever’, and Bobby Deol wishing him a speedy recovery. Navya Nanda Naveli, Sikandar Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar and Anand Ahuja among others sent their wishes, as well.

Last year was a busy one for Abhishek, as he was in the Amazon Prime series Breathe, Into The Shadows and the Netflix release Ludo. This year, he starred in The Big Bull, which was inspired by the story of Harshad Mehta. He has Kahaani’s spin-off Bob Biswas in the pipeline as well as Dasvi, which features Yami Gautam.