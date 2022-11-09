scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan says film with dad Amitabh Bachchan is ‘long overdue’: ‘We should actively try and make it happen’

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in films like Sarkar, Paa and Bunty Aur Babli.

amitabh bachchan, abhishek bachchan,Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen in the 2009 film Paa. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan, who is actively promoting his web series Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2, was recently asked about his plans to collaborate with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh and Abhishek have previously worked together in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and Sarkar but have not shared screen space since 2009. In a recent chat, Abhishek was asked if a project featuring the father-son duo is in the pipeline.

Abhishek told Pinkvilla, “I’d love that. I’d love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together which released in 2009 so it’s long overdue. I’d love to do another film with him.”

When asked about any films that they had been offered that did not work out, Bachchan Junior said, “I don’t think it’s nice to talk about films that didn’t work out. It’s disrespectful to the makers.” The actor added that he was keen to work with Big B as there is so much to learn from him.

In Premium |Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is a crash course in how to overcomplicate a straightforward story

Abhishek Bachchan said, “Obviously, as an actor, who wouldn’t want to work with him? But I think we should now actively try and make it happen because it’s long overdue. I enjoy working with him. I get to learn so much.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called it a ‘predictable plod’. The review further read, “Abhishek Bachchan comes off the same as he did before, stuck between ferocity and frowns. So does Amit Sadh, the conflicted cop who takes responsibility of a young woman’s accident: he’s got control over his quick-to-anger side, but he remains shut in, only breaking into a smile when in close proximity to the little Sabharwal girl Siya, the one who spent most of her time imprisoned in a dungeon in the first season, and her dog.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:16:38 pm
Next Story

Telangana forms panel to probe MLA poaching allegations against BJP

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement