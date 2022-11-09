Abhishek Bachchan says film with dad Amitabh Bachchan is ‘long overdue’: ‘We should actively try and make it happen’

Abhishek Bachchan, who is actively promoting his web series Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2, was recently asked about his plans to collaborate with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh and Abhishek have previously worked together in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and Sarkar but have not shared screen space since 2009. In a recent chat, Abhishek was asked if a project featuring the father-son duo is in the pipeline.

Abhishek told Pinkvilla, “I’d love that. I’d love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together which released in 2009 so it’s long overdue. I’d love to do another film with him.”

When asked about any films that they had been offered that did not work out, Bachchan Junior said, “I don’t think it’s nice to talk about films that didn’t work out. It’s disrespectful to the makers.” The actor added that he was keen to work with Big B as there is so much to learn from him.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “Obviously, as an actor, who wouldn’t want to work with him? But I think we should now actively try and make it happen because it’s long overdue. I enjoy working with him. I get to learn so much.”

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called it a ‘predictable plod’. The review further read, “Abhishek Bachchan comes off the same as he did before, stuck between ferocity and frowns. So does Amit Sadh, the conflicted cop who takes responsibility of a young woman’s accident: he’s got control over his quick-to-anger side, but he remains shut in, only breaking into a smile when in close proximity to the little Sabharwal girl Siya, the one who spent most of her time imprisoned in a dungeon in the first season, and her dog.”