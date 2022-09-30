Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan a ‘masterpiece’: ‘The day is finally here’

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and gave a shout-out to wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the team of Ponniyin Selvan-1. He congratulated them on the film’s release andcalled PS 1 a ‘masterpiece’. This is Aishwarya’s first film after a long hiatus.

The actor shared a poster of the movie featuring most of the cast and wrote, “The day is finally here! #PS1 in theaters today, congratulations to the team who’ve put in years of hard work and excellence in making this masterpiece. Best wishes to #PonniyinSelvan1 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ManiRatnam.”

Abhishek has been hyping Aishwarya on social media ever since her first look as Queen Nandini was released. He also expressed his excitement after the trailer was released as he took to Twitter and praised the film.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who recently attended IIFA 2022 together, spilled some beans about them working together. In an interview with Etimes, the actor said that “It should happen,” although her family is still a priority for her. “My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn’t change my focus for my family and Aaradhya,” she added.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released in theatres on September 30 and it has garnered positive reviews so far. Actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media and appreciated the movie.

The actor finally made a comeback to the silver screen after four years with PS-1. The period drama is a two-part film based on the famous novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram , Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban among others.